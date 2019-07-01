Man detained for beating dog to death for revenge

A man was taken into custody in Shunde, South China's Guangdong Province on Saturday for killing a Golden Retriever.According to Shunde authorities, the man, surnamed He, beat the Retriever to death after it killed his poodle.Local media reported an elderly man, surnamed Wang, was walking his Golden Retriever, who was on a leash, in a local community area on June 24.The poodle, which was not on a leash, approached the Retriever, started barking, and was later bitten and killed.He refused to discuss compensation with Wang and in a fit of rage beat the Golden Retriever to death.He told the police he struck the dog four times with a stick but did not hurt Wang.Wang's son called the police shortly after the incident. He said Wang was taken to the hospital due to his high blood pressure and the trauma from witnessing his dog being killed.The Golden Retriever was worth almost $3,000, according to Wang's son.The story has since become the third hottest trending topic on China's Twitter-like Sina Weibo and has over 25,000 comments.The majority of netizens have blamed He, saying he should not have been walking his dog without a leash.