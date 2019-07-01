Syria's air defenses respond to Israeli missile attack in Damascus, Homs

Syria's air defenses were triggered on Sunday evening by a fresh Israeli missile attack that targeted military sites around the capital Damascus and in the central province of Homs, state TV reported.The air defenses responded to "enemy targets" around Damascus, more specifically in the southwestern countryside of the capital, succeeding to intercept six missiles.The Syrian air defenses also responded to another simultaneous missile attack in the central province of Homs.The attack was carried out by Israeli warplanes, which conducted the offensive from inside the Lebanese airspace, said the TV.It said that some civilian properties such as homes in the suburbs of Damascus suffered some damage.The attack was first felt when a big explosion was heard in Damascus followed by consecutive smaller explosions, according to Xinhua reporter.It's not the first missile attack to target Syria as similar Israeli attacks have repeatedly targeted Syrian military sites in Syria.On June 12, the Syrian air defenses intercepted Israeli missile attack before day break in the southern province of Daraa, causing damage.On June 2, a total of three Syrian soldiers were killed and seven others wounded by an Israeli missile strike on military sites in the south of the country.On June 4, Israel targeted the T-4 air base in the central province of Homs.The Syrian government has repeatedly charged that Israel supports the terror groups in Syria and its repeated strikes are nothing but a way to lift the rebels' morale.Meanwhile, Israel has conducted hundreds of airstrikes in Syria throughout the eight-year conflict, most of them against what it says were targets of Iranian-backed militia groups such as the Lebanese Hezbollah.Israel says it is determined to prevent Iran from entrenching itself militarily in Syria, where Teheran backs President Bashar al-Assad.