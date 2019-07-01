President Widodo officially declared winner of Indonesia's poll

Joko Widodo speaks after receiving a decision letter from Arief Budiman (unseen), Chairman of Indonesia's general election commission or KPU, in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 30, 2019. KPU on Sunday officially declared the pair of incumbent President Joko Widodo and his running mate Ma'ruf Amin as the winner of the April 17 presidential poll. (Photo: Xinhua)

Indonesia's general election commission or KPU on Sunday officially declared the pair of incumbent President Joko Widodo and his running mate Ma'ruf Amin as the winner of the April 17 presidential poll.The declaration came after the pair's victory was upheld by the Constitutional Court, rejecting a challenge filed by defeated presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto and his running mate Sandiaga S. Uno over the election results."The commission declare that the presidential pair No.1 Joko Widodo and Ma'aruf Amin as the elected pair of 2019 to 2024," Chairman of the KPU Arief Budiman said.The commission also said the pair secured 55.5 percent of total votes.The decision is final and binding, according to the Indonesian law.The pair is set to be sworn in on Oct. 20, according to the commission.Over 10,000 security personnel have been deployed to secure the declaration. Nearly 50,000 security personnel have been on guard days before the release of the final ruling of the presidential dispute, police said.