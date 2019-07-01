World Bank appoints new country director for Bangladesh, Bhutan

World Bank has appointed Mercy Miyang Tembon, a Cameroonian education specialist, as its new Country Director for Bangladesh and Bhutan starting from Monday."Tembon brings to her new role deep knowledge of Bank operations, a track record in promoting economic growth and social development in several countries, and a reputation for developing strong partnerships with stakeholders," said the Washington-based lender in a statement received here Sunday.Tembon joined the World Bank in 2000 as an education specialist and has since held leadership positions in different countries."Bangladesh has tremendous development experience to share with the world: it has cut extreme poverty in half in record time and is among the few developing countries to achieve gender parity in school enrollment," Tembon said."The World Bank remains a committed partner to support Bangladesh attain its vision of upper middle-income country status," she said.