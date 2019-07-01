First China-Africa Economic, Trade Expo closes in central China

The first China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo closed Saturday in Changsha, the capital city of central China's Hunan Province.A total of 84 deals worth 20.8 billion U.S. dollars were reached in trade, agriculture, tourism and other fields during the three-day event, which saw 14 activities, including the opening ceremony, seminars, conferences and forums, as well as an exhibition.Experts, businessmen and officials from China and African countries discussed the new methods of the cooperation between the two sides during the event.International organizations including the United Nations Industrial Development Organization, the World Food Programme and the World Trade Organization have sent representatives to the expo.The expo, with an exhibition area of more than 40,000 square meters, attracted over 100,000 guests and traders, including those from 53 African countries, according to the organizing committee.