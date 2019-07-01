Free audio-described movies presented to visually impaired people in Hong Kong

Blind people guided by volunteers to "watch" a movie at a small auditorium in Hong Kong, south China, June 20, 2019. Free audio-described movies are presented to visually impaired people at an auditorium of the Hong Kong Society for the Blind. (Photo: Xinhua)

A guide-dog for the blind people is seen lying at a small auditorium in Hong Kong, south China, June 20, 2019. Free audio-described movies are presented to visually impaired people at an auditorium of the Hong Kong Society for the Blind. (Photo: Xinhua)

Blind people wait for the start of a movie at a small auditorium in Hong Kong, south China, June 20, 2019. Free audio-described movies are presented to visually impaired people at an auditorium of the Hong Kong Society for the Blind. (Photo: Xinhua)

A blind man skakes hands with an audio-describing person at a small auditorium in Hong Kong, south China, June 20, 2019. Free audio-described movies are presented to visually impaired people at an auditorium of the Hong Kong Society for the Blind. (Photo: Xinhua)

Lai Chi Cheun explains a movie to blind people at a small auditorium in Hong Kong, south China, June 20, 2019. Free audio-described movies are presented to visually impaired people at an auditorium of the Hong Kong Society for the Blind. (Photo: Xinhua)

