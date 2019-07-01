People have fun at Shilaoren beach in Qingdao, China's Shandong

A child plays at the Shilaoren beach in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, June 30, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)

Visitors have fun at the Shilaoren beach in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, June 30, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on June 30, 2019 shows visitors playing at the Shilaoren beach in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province. (Photo: Xinhua)

A child plays at the Shilaoren beach in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, June 30, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)

Visitors have fun at the Shilaoren beach in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, June 30, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)