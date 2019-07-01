Kweichow Moutai's aggregate market value leapfrogged to the fourth place in the A-share market

During early trading today, liquor stocks rose collectively. Shares of China's leading liquor brand, Kweichow Moutai, continues to reach new record highs in Shanghai with its aggregate market value recorded at 1.293 trillion yuan ($189.15 billion) as of press time, and overtook the Agricultural Bank of China and the China National Petroleum Corporation to become the fourth most valuable company in the A-share market.As of press time, the share price of Kweichow Moutai surged to 1029.63 yuan, up 4.64 percent. It hit the 1000 yuan milestone on Thursday and became the first over-1000-yuan stock since 2005 in the A-share market.Since the beginning of the year, liquor-related stocks have soared 77.86 percent, with a number of them reaching record highs, yicai.com, reported on Monday.According to media reports, the long used trade mark title of "China Moutai" was officially changed to "Kweichow Moutai" on Sunday, after the head of the company, Li Baofang, stated on June 12 that such a change would take place before July.The trade mark changing event has not been affecting Kweichou Moutai's share performance; it opened above 1000 yuan upon morning trading on Monday and continues to increase.In fact, multiple investment institutes have raised the company's target price to more than 1000 yuan, and it has even been raised to 1240 yuan by Pacific Securities on Saturday, thecover.cn reported on Monday.Kweichow Moutai had been applying for the official trade mark "China Moutai" over the course of many years, against opposition from other liquor producers, such as Wuliangye, Jiannanchun, said the report.