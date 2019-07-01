South Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun completes military service to the cheers of Chinese fans

South Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun poses for a picture when compete his military service on Monday. Photo: IC Chinese netizens cheered when news that South Korean actor Kim Soo-Hyun has been discharged from the military hit the internet on Monday. Chinese netizens cheered when news that South Korean actor Kim Soo-Hyun has been discharged from the military hit the internet on Monday.

The hashtag for the news had been viewed 170 million times on Sina Weibo by Monday noon.

"Welcome back, our idol! After seeing the heart-breaking news of [the divorce of] Song Hye-kyo and Song Joong-ki, we look forward to your new life,�?one Chinese netizen commented on Sina Weibo.

According to a report from Soompi, an English-language website covering South Korean pop culture, Kim greeted a crowd of about 70 reporters and 300 fans in Paju, South Korea.

He thanked his fans for waiting for his return to public life and talked about his experience in the military.

"While I was in the military, I trained hard just like any other soldier, and I was even awarded the title of 'Special Class Soldier.' I worked hard and did my very best," he said according to the Soompi report.

He added that nothing has been decided yet when it comes to new entertainment industry projects but he hopes to work hard and allow fans to see his new work starting next year.

"I thought a lot and worried about many things during my time in the military, but right now, I really want to act," he said.

"Kim Soo-hyun is a very modest star with excellent acting skills. He became my idol after I saw many of his films, and I look forward to more works in the future,�?Chen Ru, an English teacher living in Tianjin, told the Global Times.

Kim enlisted for his mandatory military service in October 2017. He became popular in China after acting in the TV drama My Love from the Star with South Korean actress Jun Ji-hyun in 2013.