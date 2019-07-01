Overseas Chinese singing contest held in Prague for the first time

A singing contest of Chinese songs for overseas Chinese was held Saturday in Prague, capital city of the Czech Republic.Organized by the Prague Chinese International School, the contest is part of the "Water Cube Cup" Chinese Songs Singing Competition, a global activity designed to introduce Chinese culture and tell Chinese stories to the world.It's the first time that such a competition was held in the Czech Republic. A total of 12 participants joined the final district-level contest in adult and youth groups.Zhou Yini and Li Jue won the first and second places in the youth group and Du Jie won the first place in the adult group. The three winners will go to Beijing later this year to participate in the final of "Water Cube Cup" Chinese Songs Singing Competition.Hailing the contest as a bridge between overseas Chinese and their motherland, Wu Guang, Cultural Counsellor of the Chinese Embassy in the Czech Republic, encouraged overseas Chinese to act as envoys for cultural promotion and exchanges.Initiated in 2011, the "Water Cube Cup" Chinese Songs Singing Competition has been held in more than 20 countries around the world.