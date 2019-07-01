‘Toy Story 4’ tops NA box office

2019/7/1

Toy Story 4 once again outplayed the competition at the North American box office, raking in $57.9 million in its second weekend in theaters, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations said Sunday.

The fourth installment in the wildly popular Disney/Pixar series has earned $236.9 million so far in the US and Canada, alongside another $259 million abroad.

The film again features the unmistakable voices of Tom Hanks as Woody, the ever-eager but empty-holstered cowboy doll, and Tim Allen as the impulsive Buzz Lightyear.

Far back in second place was Annabelle Comes Home, the latest in a series of horror films featuring the creepy doll, which opened at $20.4 million.

In third place was another debut flick, Yesterday, a romantic comedy based on a fanciful idea: What if the Beatles never existed?

A mysterious global blackout leads the world to forget the Fab Four, except for one struggling singer-songwriter who becomes an overnight sensation by performing the iconic tunes.

Yesterday, directed by Danny Boyle (Trainspotting, Slumdog Millionaire), earned $17 million.

Fourth place went to Disney's live-action remake of Aladdin, at $9.3 million.

And fifth spot went to Universal's animated The Secret Life of Pets 2, at $7.1 million.

A re-release of the blockbuster superhero film Avengers: Endgame earned $5.5 million for seventh place, but its overall global box office take of $2.761 billion is still $27 million shy of the $2.788 billion earned by Avatar.

Rounding out the weekend's top 10 were:

Men In Black: International ($6.6 million)

Avengers: Endgame ($5.5 million)

Child's Play ($4.3 million)

Rocketman ($3.9 million)

John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum ($3.2 million)



