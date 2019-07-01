Chinese VP meets Mexican FM

Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan met with visiting Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard here on Monday.The date of their meeting coincides with the 98th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC), Wang told Ebrard, adding that this year marks the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China (PRC).Wang recalled the CPC's achievements in leading the Chinese people to complete the new-democratic revolution, establish a socialist system, push forward socialist construction and the reform and opening-up, and embark on the path of socialism with Chinese characteristics.Wang said in the new era, the CPC will stay true to its founding mission and will continue to strive for the happiness of the people, the prosperity of the country, and the great rejuvenation of the nation.Saying both China and Mexico are at a vital stage of reform and development, Wang called on the two sides to deepen political mutual trust, exchange governance experience and strengthen pragmatic cooperation, so as to advance all-round development of bilateral ties.Ebrard congratulated the 98th anniversary of the founding of the CPC and expressed his admiration of China's development achievements. Ebrard expressed his country's willingness to improve cooperation mechanisms in various fields and advance Mexico-China comprehensive strategic partnership.Ebrard is paying an official visit to China from Sunday to Tuesday.