BBC Symphony Orchestra to hit Beijing stage

The BBC Symphony Orchestra will give a performance under the baton of Andrew Davis at the National Center for the Performing Arts in Beijing Wednesday.Andrew has served as Music Director and Principal Conductor of the Lyric Opera of Chicago since 2000. He began his tenure as chief conductor of the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra in January 2013.Through his prolific recordings, his many international tours, and guest appearances and relationships with several of the finest orchestras and opera companies in Europe, North America and Australia, Andrew is one of today's most recognized and acclaimed conductors.The BBC Symphony Orchestra has been at the heart of British musical life since it was founded in 1930. It plays a central role in the BBC Proms, performing around a dozen concerts at the festival each year, including the First and Last Nights.