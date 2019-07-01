Godin joins Inter Milan

HOME >>
Inter Milan said Monday they had signed former Atletico Madrid defender Diego Godin on a three-year deal.
The Uruguayan, who joined Atletico from Villarreal in 2010, played 389 times for the club and famously clinched their first La Liga title in 18 years with a header in a 1-1 draw at Barcelona in 2014.
Godin, 33, reached the 2014 and 2016 Champions League finals with Atletico, where they lost both times to Real Madrid.
