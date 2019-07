Photo: Courtesy of organizers

The maiden Zhejiang Great Bay Area Cycling Open culminated on Sunday in Cixi, Ningbo in Zhejiang Province, with the participants reaching over 5,000 in the finale.Liu Zhuqing won the men's race, while Hong Sainan won the women's competition.The Zhejiang Great Bay Area Cycling Open is the first cycling series held in the province, with a total prize money of 460,000 yuan ($67,190).