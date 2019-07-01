China opens African commodities exhibition

A scene from the opening of an exhibition hall for African commodities at Gaoqiao Market, a major wholesale hub in central China’s Hunan Province, June 29, 2019. A feature of the first China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo, the 2,000-sqm hall will be the only permanent platform to showcase all kinds of African products, facilitating their entry into the Chinese market. (Photo: China News Service)

A scene from the opening of an exhibition hall for African commodities at Gaoqiao Market, a major wholesale hub in central China’s Hunan Province, June 29, 2019. A feature of the first China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo, the 2,000-sqm hall will be the only permanent platform to showcase all kinds of African products, facilitating their entry into the Chinese market. (Photo: China News Service)

