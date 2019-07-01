Association releases 20 crucial scientific and engineering problems

RELATED ARTICLES: Science forum announces list of hot issues in information technology

China Association for Science and Technology (CAST) has released 20 crucial scientific and engineering problems that are key to technological and industrial innovation.The CAST has launched a campaign to solicit and publish major scientific and engineering problems since 2018."It is vital to promoting the development of science and technology and also an important opportunity for the innovation in China and the world," said Liu Jiaqi, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences.The 20 problems, released Saturday, include "exploration of new ways of laser fusion" and "catalytic reaction mechanism of monatomic catalyst.""Solving these scientific and technical problems will not only change our human lives, but also support and guide the development and progress of human society in the future," said Du Shanyi, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering.