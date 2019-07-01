Modest 15-year-old gets high score in gaokao

Donated equipment in Jiang Mingyu's chemistry "lab" at the balcony of his home in Southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. Photo: Screenshot of Pear Video

"I am not a genius, I just have a higher IQ than the average," a high scorer in China's college entrance examinations said.Jiang Mingyu, the 15-year-old from Southwest China's Chongqing Municipality scored 667 out of 750 in the exams, known as gaokao. Usually exams takers are aged around 18.Jiang's intelligence was obvious from childhood as he started learning English when he was two years old. He jumped from kindergarten to Grade Two when he was 5.Jiang became interested in chemistry in primary school and established a "lab" on the balcony of his home with donated equipment. He has also developed an interest in maths, hoping to do cutting-edge scientific research in the future, according to Pear Video.Netizens are impressed by Jiang's modesty and sent their best wishes to the teenager.Many Net users who are still in school also reposted the news, hoping to get some success in their own exams.Pear Video