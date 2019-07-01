Dead woman leaves last wish of donating lung

A volunteer lays flowers in front of a monument in honour of organ donors during a commemorative event held at a human organ donor memorial park in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 3, 2019. The human organ donation work was officially launched in Yunnan Province in July 2013. By the end of March 2019, 333 organ donation cases have been recorded and the number of registered organ donation volunteers has reached 6,398. Photo: Xinhua News Agency

An elderly resident from Germany who lives in East China's Zhejiang Province is rushing to fulfill the last wish of his wife, a German philanthropist who died on Friday from lung cancer, to donate her lung for medical research.The local media, Ningbo Evening Daily reported on Friday that due to the lack of relevant systems and procedures for medical donations, patients who wanted to donate their organs after death faced several difficulties.After his wife Evelyn died, Echhard in Yinzhou decided to try to fulfill Evelyn's last wish."I think my wife's infected lung is rarely seen and could help medical researchers carry out relevant studies,"Echhard said.However, the local hospital and Red Cross said they did not have the qualifications to receive the lung, which was not registered by the owner before she died.Eckhard finally found a local human biobank, an organization where biological specimens and information are stored, which could receive the lung.However, the local hospital said it could only take the lung from the deceased with the assistance of the Red Cross, which could be difficult as no such case has occurred before.Although such donation cases are not common, more patients like Evelyn could help medical research, and relevant regulations would be more comprehensive, said Ouyang Lizhi, a doctor in the intensive care unit at the local hospital where Evelyn was treated.Eckhard plans to cremate Evelyn if he cannot find a way to donate her lung.Ningbo Evening Daily