Man suffers from situs inversus

The photo of the man's visceral organs through the B-mode ultrasonographic scanning in South China's Guangdong Province. The man has been diagnosed as suffering from situs inversus, a condition in which the major visceral organs are mirrored from their normal positions. Photo: Screenshot of Pear Video

A man in South China's Guangdong Province has been diagnosed as suffering from situs inversus. It is a condition in which the major visceral organs are mirrored from their normal positions.The man, who thought that he suffered from long-term stomachache, went to see a doctor in the Sixth Affiliated Hospital of Sun Yat-sen University in Guangzhou, Pear Video reported Sunday."I found that his liver and gallbladder are in the upper left portion of his abdomen through the B-mode ultrasonographic scanning. Normally the liver is in the upper right of the abdomen. This is a clinical case of situs inversus," said Wan Yunle, professor of hepatobiliary, pancreatic and splenic surgery at the hospital.Wan carried out a special cholecystectomy to relieve the man of the pain that was the result of a misdiagnosis."The probability of situs inversus sufferer is very low in clinics, there is about one in a million chance," Wan said, noting that it was his first time to treat such patient.The man was recovered and left hospital.Pear Video