China to have more vibrant start-up climate while SE Asia becomes ‘battleground’

Jenny Lee, managing partner at GGV Capital Photo: Courtesy of GGV Capital

Chinese technology start-ups will see more opportunities and get more backing from venture capital (VC) funds, which are increasingly lured to invest in the world's second-largest economy, said a senior executive in a global VC firm.As China aims to improve conditions for technology ventures by launching a new science and technology innovation board and creating a steady and sound investment withdrawal mechanism for VC firms, more capital will flow into in China, said Jenny Lee, managing partner at GGV Capital, a global VC firm that has invested in China since 2000.Having a long history in China with an investment portfolio including technology companies such as Xiaomi and ByteDance and electric vehicle maker XPeng Motors, GGV Capital will continue to seek investment opportunities in e-commerce, intelligent mobility and industrial automation, Lee told the Global Times on the sidelines of the Innovfest Unbound technology show held in Singapore on Friday.Investing in both the US and Chinese markets, Lee said investors in the technology sector feel a "polarization" of investment in the two markets given the tensions of China-US relations."Some projects only belong to the US market while some are only in China. That's unlike in the past when a project could be workable in both markets," said Lee.Enterprises are affected by the special circumstances. For example, they may make other choices when going overseas, opting for Southeast Asian countries instead of the US.Investors have become more cautious, especially in core technologies such as chipsets and big data in education and medical care, which might be more appropriate for yuan-denominated VC funds to tap into.The VC firm is betting on the Southeast Asian market, which is a "battleground that capital is bound to seize," according to Lee.She said the current investment phase in Southeast Asia when it comes to technology, media and telecoms is similar to China's situation four to five years ago. "In general, the market is increasingly globalized and going mobile is becoming popular, but services have not caught up. They are looking at China's template to generate a super app."In the next five to 10 years, there will be fiercer competition in Southeast Asian markets as various funds come in, she noted.