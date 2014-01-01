EU leaders can’t agree on who gets top jobs

Source:AFP Published: 2019/7/1 20:03:40

Merkel, Macron plan for Brussel posts faces stiff opposition





France's President



Under the "Sushi deal," the 28 EU leaders would nominate Dutch social democrat Frans Timmermans as president of the European Commission, the bloc's executive arm, rather than his conservative rival German MEP Manfred Weber.



Weber would instead be put forward for election as speaker of the European Parliament, while a liberal candidate would become president of the EU Council of national leaders.



But, when Merkel put this to fellow center-right leaders in the European People's Party (EPP), several rebelled, and the summit was thrown into crisis as heads of government shuttled between side meetings late into Monday morning.



"The chances of breakthrough seem very weak," a European source told AFP, as the EU leaders sat for breakfast after overnight negotiations failed to reach a deal.



Trouble began when a working dinner started three hours late, only for the summit to be suspended an hour later to allow host EU Council president Donald Tusk to consult leaders individually.



Tusk's office said the summit would resume "once bilaterals completed," a break that lasted nine hours as the former Polish premier scrambled to get conservatives back on board.



Before the summit, Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic warned: "There is no support for what circulated in media today."



Irish premier Leo Varadkar was also pessimistic.



"From the EPP point of view, the vast majority of EPP prime ministers don't believe that we should give up the presidency of the Commission quite so easily without a fight," he said.



A French source told AFP the breakdown in communication between Merkel and her fellow center-right leaders came as a surprise.





