Masuda Begum, mother of Jakir Hossain Shawon, a worker at Holey Artisan Bakery Cafe who died after the siege at the cafe, holds a photo of her son on the third anniversary of the cafe attack in Dhaka, Bangladesh on Monday. Five young men armed with guns and knives stormed the cafe on July 1, 2016 and killed 22 people. Most of the victims were foreigners, and many were hacked to death. Photo: AFP