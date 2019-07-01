China praises historic Trump-Kim meeting; N.Korea says it’s an ‘amazing’ event

North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un speaks as he stands with US President Donald Trump south of the Military Demarcation Line that divides North and South Korea, in the Joint Security Area of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone on Sunday. Photo: AFP

China said Monday it welcomes the meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Koran leader Kim Jong-un, after Trump took a historic step into North Korea and met Kim on Sunday, saying the meeting is constructive for solving the Korean Peninsula issue."The meetings among North Korea, South Korea and the US fulfill their common interests and the expectations of the international community," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said at a daily press briefing.China's comment came a day after Trump, accompanied by South Korean President Moon Jae-in , met Kim on Sunday in the Demilitarized Zone, where a strip that has divided the peninsula for 66 years since the end of the Korean War crosses.Trump also walked a few paces into North Korea's territory - the first sitting US president ever to set foot on North Korean soil.After a short meeting, Trump said that they agreed to resume working-level talks within weeks on North Korea's nuclear program."The meeting was constructive and yielded positive results. In particular, it is of great significance for the US and North Korea to agree to resume working-level consultations, which China supports," Geng said."China hopes the relevant countries seize the opportunity and work with each other to seek solutions and further push for progress in the denuclearization of Korean Peninsula."North Korea on Monday also hailed the weekend meeting as historic. The two leaders agreed to "resume and push forward productive dialogues for making a new breakthrough in the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula," the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported Monday."In 66 years since the Armistice Agreement in 1953 there happened such an amazing event of the top leaders of the DPRK (North Korea) and the US exchanging historic handshakes at Panmunjom, place that had been known as the symbol of division," the KCNA report said.KCNA said Kim and Trump discussed "issues of mutual concern and interest which become a stumbling block," and "voiced full understanding and sympathy."