Chinese premier stresses reform, opening-up in revitalizing NE China

Implementing the policy of reform and opening-up is a crucial step toward the revitalization of northeast China, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said Monday.Li, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, made the remarks during his tour in Dalian, a coastal city in northeast China's Liaoning Province.The province should maximize the market's decisive role in allocating resources while strengthening governmental regulation, Li said, calling for more efforts to improve the business environment by reducing administrative burdens and enhancing services.Hailing Liaoning's excellent geographic conditions for opening-up, Li said it should be dedicated to deepening domestic and international cooperation and pioneering the revitalization of the northeastern region.In his visit to an innovation center for major equipment manufacturing, Li emphasized the significance of innovation in revitalizing northeast China, encouraging scientific researchers to produce more market-oriented products and push forward the upgrading of the industry.At Dalian University of Technology, Li stressed the employment of university graduates and urged Chinese universities to place more emphasis on vocational training and education.