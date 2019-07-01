China welcomes DPRK, US, South Korea leaders' meeting at DMZ

China on Monday said it welcomed the recent trilateral meeting among leaders of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, the United States and the Republic of Korea in Panmunjom truce village.
While describing the friendly meeting held at the demilitarized zone Sunday afternoon "constructive," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said the meeting achieved positive outcomes.
"In particular, the DPRK and the US agreed to resume working-level dialogue in the immediate future, which is of great significance," Geng said at a press briefing, adding that China supports the decision.
China remains committed to realizing the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula
, safeguarding its peace and stability, and settling problems via dialogue, said Geng, noting that President Xi Jinping's recent visit to the DPRK has injected new vitality into the political settlement of the Korean Peninsula issue.
The interaction among the three parties is in line with their common interests and conforms to the general expectation of the international community, the spokesperson said.
"Under the current circumstances, China hopes the relevant sides can seize the opportunity to meet each other halfway, and actively explore effective ways of addressing each other's concerns, so as to promote denuclearization on the Peninsula and strive for new progress in the political settlement of the Peninsula issue," Geng added.