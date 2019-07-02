PLA Hong Kong Garrison conducts emergency response exercises

The PLA garrison in the Hong Kong hold a three-day open day event on June 30. Photo: VCG

The People's Liberation Army (PLA) Garrison in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region conducted joint patrol exercises featuring both ground, naval and aerial forces on June 26, the PLA Daily reported on Tuesday.The exercises were carried out in the sea and air spaces near Hong Kong, with the goal of examining the troops' combat capabilities in terms of emergency response and joint operations, the report said.Netizens said the stationed PLA Hong Kong Garrison is not a formality, and the exercises proved just that.The PLA Hong Kong Garrison is responsible for preparing against and resisting aggression, safeguarding the security of Hong Kong, carrying out defense duties, administering military facilities and handling foreign-related military affairs, reads the Law of the People's Republic of China on Garrisoning the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.The garrison held a three-day open day event on Saturday in celebration of the 22nd anniversary of the city's return to China, with PLA soldiers conducting exercises in combat tactics and various firearms including rifles and machine guns going on display.Violence erupted on Monday when some protesters smashed windows and stormed in, occupying and vandalizing the Legislative Council (LegCo) chamber of Hong Kong.The Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council on Tuesday strongly condemned the radical forces that stormed into the LegCo building of Hong Kong and damaged facilities.China urges related countries not to interfere with Hong Kong affairs and not to support violent offenders in any way, as Hong Kong affairs are China's internal affairs, said Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang at a routine press conference on Tuesday.Global Times