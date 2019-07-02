Per capita GNI surpasses average for middle-income countries in 2018: NBS

2019/7/2

China's economy has developed rapidly since reform and opening-up started in 1978, and official figures show that the nation's per capita gross national income (GNI) in 2018 surpassed the average level of middle-income countries in the world.



Per capita GNI was $9,732 in 2018, according to a statement released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Monday.



According to the World Bank, China's per capita GNI was $8,630 in 2017, and the nation was assigned to a category of "upper-middle income countries" with thresholds of between $3,896 and $12,055.



GNI, formerly known as gross national product (GNP), generally refers to an estimate of the total market value of goods and services produced by a country's residents, which means it generally includes income from overseas investments.



The rise in the figure indicates that China has been accelerating its pace of overseas investment amid a slowdown of the global economy brought about by the US' unilateralism, and the China-proposed



"China has been unwaveringly upholding the multilateralism of the global trading system, and will contribute more to the stability and growth of the world economy in the future," Dong Dengxin, director of the Finance and Securities Institute at the Wuhan University of Science and Technology, told the Global Times on Tuesday.



This is also in line with the yuan's internationalization, which is necessary in light of broader economic activities associated with China's investments worldwide. It is also in accordance with the expanding footprint of Chinese enterprises in foreign countries, Dong said.



In contrast, the per capita GNI of the US was $62,850 in 2018, which was more than six times that of China, while India's was $2,020, about 20 percent of that of China, according to the World Bank.



China has the largest middle-income group in the world, which passed the 400-million milestone in 2017, the People's Daily reported in January. The newspaper cited Ning Jizhe, head of the NBS, as saying that domestic consumption has provided strong support for China's sustained and steady economic growth.



China's GDP, which is a more widely quoted figure, reached 90.03 trillion yuan ($13.09 trillion) in 2018, up 6.6 percent year-on-year. It made China the second-largest economy in the world for the ninth consecutive year.



Along with China's rising contribution to global economic growth, its international standing and influence have been significantly enhanced, the NBS noted.





