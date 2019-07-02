Youth dominate organ donors

The Beijing-based China-Japan Friendship Hospital announces that it has joined the platform on Tuesday. Photo: Xu Keyue/GT

Young people have become the main force behind China's organ donations, according to statistics from a platform launched by the China Organ Transplantation Development Foundation.The number of registered voluntary donors on a platform of the foundation called Love & Hope has exceeded a million as of Tuesday, according to a press conference the foundation held with the Beijing-based China-Japan Friendship Hospital on Tuesday."One million is an exciting data for the project but still far from enough," Huang Jiefu, former vice minister of health and current head of the foundation based in Beijing, told the Global Times on Tuesday."In many Western countries, almost 80 percent of their citizens have registered as volunteers. I hope more Chinese people could also actively support the project," Huang said.China had 1,352,576 registered volunteers as of June 15, while 300,000 patients suffering from organ failure in the country are waiting for a suitable donor, the foundation said."The donation project is important for patients like me. I felt like I was reborn after the organ transplant," Guo Yinghua, a lung recipient, told the Global Times."My relatives and I are planning to register as volunteers," Guo said, noting the donation was to deliver not only the organ but also love and hope.Data on the Love & Hope platform shows that people born in the 1990s have become the backbone of registered potential organ donors, accounting for more than 53 percent of them. Those born in the 1980s account for 30 percent.Aside from websites and WeChat, Chinese citizens can also register as volunteers through Alipay. "These are convenient and welcomed by young volunteers," a publicity official of the foundation told the Global Times.The China-Japan Friendship Hospital announced it had joined the platform on Tuesday, the second hospital in Beijing to do so. About 20 hospitals around China have joined the platform.