Central govt bodies condemn violence in HKSAR

Police stand outside the Legislative Council building in Hong Kong on Tuesday, a day after protesters broke into the building. Hong Kong regional leader condemned "the extreme use of violence" by protesters. Photo: AFP

Multiple central government bodies strongly condemned the actions of Hong Kong's radical activists who stormed into the LegCo chamber, and supported the government of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) and its thorough investigation into the illegal behavior.The statements were issued by Chinese Foreign Ministry, Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council, Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the HKSAR and Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China in Hong Kong on Tuesday.A spokesperson with the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the HKSAR on Tuesday said that the office firmly supports the HKSAR government to investigate the violent behavior, resolutely safeguard Hong Kong's rule of law and social order, and vowed to work together with all walks of life in Hong Kong to preserve its prosperity and stability.Radical activists who used the anti-extradition bill as an excuse to storm and vandalize the LegCo chamber severely trampled over Hong Kong's legal system and disrupted the region's social order, said the Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China in Hong Kong.On Monday night, the protesters smashed windows and stormed, occupied and vandalized the LegCo chamber.The behavior of some radical activists damaged Hong Kong's core interests and posed a blatant challenge to "one country, two systems," said Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council.The government bodies' messages are strong and clear, and show that the central government supports the regional government to punish those radical protesters in accordance with the law, and those people will reap what they have sown, said Zhang Dinghuai, a professor at the Center for Basic Laws of Hong Kong and Macau Special Administration Region of Shenzhen University.Tian Feilong, Hong Kong expert and associate professor at Beihang University, told the Global Times the messages also signal the central government's strong support for the regional government to execute its power and authority to restore order in Hong Kong and punish the rioters.Observers noted that the rioters may receive heavier punishment than those who lead "Occupy Central" in 2014 because Monday's rampage caused greater damage to Hong Kong's society.Nine leaders of the illegal "Occupy Central" movement were found guilty of public nuisance offenses in April at a HKSAR court.China's Foreign Ministry on Tuesday also condemned foreign countries' interference in Hong Kong's affairs, calling their actions "blatant double standard, extremely hypocritical and ugly.""If such violent incidents took place in the US or Europe, how would they handle it? Will they just shut their eyes and turn a deaf ear to it? We all saw their ways to cope with violence on television," Geng Shuang, the Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday during a press conference.Geng reiterated that Hong Kong's affairs are China's domestic affairs. He warned relevant countries to stop supporting violent lawbreakers in any form, saying that those countries should not send misleading signals and commit wrongdoings.