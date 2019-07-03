HOME >> DAILYQUOTES
Rule of law is Hong Kong’s core value
Source:Global Times Published: 2019/7/3 9:54:46
Safeguarding the rule of law is the Hong Kong society's common value. External forces must respect this core interest of Hong Kong society and stop supporting violent protests. Otherwise, they are against all Chinese people.
