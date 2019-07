RELATED ARTICLES: Over 1 mln people advised to evacuate amid heavy rainfall in Japan

Around 6,000 people have been ordered to evacuate in the city of Kagoshima in Japan's southwest, public broadcaster NHK said on Wednesday.The evacuation order came as torrential rain continues to pummel southwest Japan, with Kyushu Island which comprises Kagoshima, the capital of Kagoshima Prefecture, one of the hardest-hit regions.