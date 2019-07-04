All additional US tariffs must end if trade deal reached, says China's Commerce Ministry

Source:Global Times Published: 2019/7/4 21:28:40

All additional tariffs must end if trade deal reached: MOFCOM

Gao Feng, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce, speaks to reporters during a press briefing in Beijing on Thursday. Photo: Zhang Hongpei/GT



China said that all additional US tariffs will have to be removed if there is to be a trade deal between China and the US.



At a press briefing, Gao Feng, a spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM), emphasized the importance of equality, mutual benefit and two-way balance in the negotiations.



Coming after the two countries made a truce to allow room for talks, Gao's reiteration of China's stance for negotiations underscores Chinese officials' resolve in the upcoming trade talks.



"Equal dialogue and consultation are the ultimate resolution for the China-US trade dispute," said Gao.



Top leaders of the two countries agreed on the sidelines of the



Asked about any progress in the talks, Gao said that China and the US are keeping in touch with each other about a trade deal, and will release relevant information in due course.



Reuters reported Thursday that Chinese and US officials are planning to meet next week.



Gao said that China welcomes the US decision to not impose further tariffs and hopes US officials will keep their promises in easing restrictions on Chinese telecom company Huawei.



As part of the truce reached during the G20 meeting, US President Donald Trump said that the US will not impose new tariffs on Chinese exports as he previously threatened to do, and that it will allow US technology companies to sell components to Huawei "where there is no great national security problem."



"We hope that the US can carry out its promises made at the G20 summit about Huawei, and stop using its national power to crack down on Chinese companies," Gao said.



Mei Xinyu, a veteran analyst close to the MOFCOM, said he believes that US economic circles including entrepreneurs and consumers would agree about removing all the tariffs imposed since last year because they have been economically damaged by them.



"For the Trump administration, it faces rising pressure in the US from a complex of factors including economy, politics and diplomatic relations," Mei told the Global Times on Thursday.



Gao also said China is implementing related procedures on the "unreliable entity list" mechanism at its own pace. "Related information will be released in the near future," said Gao.





Newspaper headline: All additional tariffs must end if trade deal reached: MOFCOM



