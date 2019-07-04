Bottle cap challenge hits China

Donnie Yen Zidan in the Bottle Cap Challenge Photo: screenshot of video on Donnie Yen Zidan Sina Weibo account

Initiated by UFC fighter Max Holloway on Saturday, the Bottle Cap Challenge has gone viral in China recently with celebrities and netizens rushing to try it.The challenge requires participants to untwist a bottle cap from a bottle using a back-spin kick only.While many Chinese netizens believed that no one would be able to beat Hollywood action star Jason Statham at the challenge, Hong Kong martial arts superstar Donnie Yen Zidan, 55, managed it, while blindfolded.Yen shared a video of himself on Sina Weibo on Wednesday in which he showed off his impressive martial arts skills by popping off a bottle cap while blindfolded. He then finished the move with his Ip Man kung fu stance.After watching Yen gracefully knock off the bottle cap without even being able to see it, it was clear that a champion had emerged, commented one netizen, whose opinion represented the views of many other commentators.The trending topic "Yen Zidan's Bottle Cap Challenge" has been viewed more than 60 million times as of press time.Inspired by Yen, many netizens posted their own challenge videos, some successful, some less so.While most netizens were crazy about mastering the game, famous Chinese comedian Pan Changjiang raised eyebrows in an unexpected way. The video featuring Pan shows him failing to kick off the cap, and then twisting off the cap with his hands, which amused netizens.Many other Chinese celebrities including Taiwan singer Jay Chou's wife Kun Ling (Hannah Quinlivan) and Chinese mixed martial artist Zhang Weili also gamely accepted the challenge.