Chinese president appoints new ambassadors

Chinese President Xi Jinping has appointed six new ambassadors in accordance with a decision by the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, according to a statement from the national legislature Thursday.Chen Hai was appointed ambassador to Myanmar, replacing Hong Liang.Chang Hua was appointed ambassador to Iran, replacing Pang Sen.Liao Liqiang was appointed ambassador to Egypt, replacing Song Aiguo.Xu Erwen was appointed ambassador to Croatia, replacing Hu Zhaoming.Yi Xianliang was appointed ambassador to Norway, replacing Wang Min.Chen Xu was appointed China's permanent representative and ambassador to the United Nations Office at Geneva and other international organizations in Switzerland, replacing Yu Jianhua.