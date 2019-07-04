Tornadoes nearly impossible to predict accurately: experts

An emergency medical team rushed to Kaiyuan city on Wednesday night to treat locals who were badly injured during a tornado that hit the area Wednesday afternoon, the National Health Commission (NHC) announced on Thursday.Local authorities of Northeast China’s Liaoning Province have confirmed six people died and more than 190 were injured after the strong tornado hit Kaiyuan city with a speed of 23 meters per second.The NHC said the medical team consisting of nine members who are expert in critical care medicine, orthopedics, neurosurgery, maxillofacial surgery and psychology was sent to the city.Local medical institutions also took emergency action, with responders going directly to the area to treat the injured immediately after the tornado had passed.According to reports, 63 injured people are being treated at six hospitals. The rest were slightly injured and were discharged from hospital after treatment.Tornadoes are not a common phenomenon in China, although they occur almost every year. According to Shanghai-based news outlet Jiemian.com, tornadoes happen most often from April to August in China, accounting for 91.7 percent of tornadoes for the entire year.The middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze River are areas tornadoes usually strike in China.Tornadoes last for only a short time and the area they affect is usually small. Therefore, it is difficult to accurately observe and predict tornadoes with existing detection instruments, Chinese weather analysts told Jiemian.com on Thursday.Hu Xiao, chief analyst of China’s National Meteorological Center offers some suggestions about how to be prepared for a tornado. If you are at home when a tornado occurs, be sure to keep away from doors, windows and the periphery of buildings, squat down and cover your head with your hands.If you are outside when a tornado happens, find the nearest low ground and lie down with your hands protecting your head and neck. Remember to stay clear of trees, poles and cars.