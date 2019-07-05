One in custody after several stabbed in plasma center in US state Virginia

RELATED ARTICLES: Student stabbed multiple times at US high school

One person is in custody after several people were stabbed Thursday at a plasma donation center in Petersburg, eastern US state of Virginia, according to CNN's affiliate WTVR.Petersburg Police Chief Kenneth Miller said at a press conference that the police arrested an unidentified suspect without incident at the Octapharma Plasma Center after the attack.The suspect was not shot and a "cutting instrument" was recovered from the scene, according to local media reports.Three victims in the attack were taken to Southside Regional Medical Center for their injuries. At least one of them was in critical condition, said the reports.Nurses were working at the center and customers were hiding in a restroom during the attack, said the reports.Octapharma Plasma Inc., a US-based company that collects plasma used to create life-saving medicines for patients around the world, runs more than 80 donation centers in the United States and employ more than 3,500 people nationally, according to the company's website.