Scenery of Encheng National Nature Reserve in south China's Guangxi

Aerial photo taken on July 5, 2019 shows the scenery of Encheng National Nature Reserve in Daxin County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Photo:Xinhua

Aerial photo taken on July 5, 2019 shows the scenery of Encheng National Nature Reserve in Daxin County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Photo:Xinhua

Aerial photo taken on July 5, 2019 shows the scenery of Encheng National Nature Reserve in Daxin County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Photo:Xinhua

Aerial photo taken on July 5, 2019 shows the scenery of Encheng National Nature Reserve in Daxin County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Photo:Xinhua

Aerial photo taken on July 5, 2019 shows the scenery of Encheng National Nature Reserve in Daxin County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Photo:Xinhua

Aerial photo taken on July 5, 2019 shows the scenery of Encheng National Nature Reserve in Daxin County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Photo:Xinhua