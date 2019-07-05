E China province activates emergency response for floods

RELATED ARTICLES: Chinese premier calls for more efforts in flood prevention

Authorities in east China's Jiangxi Province activated an emergency response Friday after rainstorms triggered floods in many localities.Strong rainfall has hit many places in Jiangxi recently. In the city of Guixi, the downpours caused landslides and collapsed roads, with power, telecommunication and transportation cut in rural areas.Crop-fields have been inundated. So far, the floods have affected 6,038 people in the city, with 776.4 hectares of crops damaged, leading to a direct economic loss of 31.89 million yuan (4.6 million US dollars).Several major rivers in Jiangxi will soon see their water levels reach warning levels, and the water level in Poyang Lake, China's largest freshwater lake, has been quite high.Authorities have enhanced supervision to guarantee the safety of the public.