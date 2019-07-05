Magnificent Yadan landforms at sunset

Photos of the Yadan landform, dry areas whose landscape has been formed by wind erosion, at Eboliang in the hinterlands of the Qaidam Basin in Qinghai Province. The area is home to a great variety of spectacular forms - such as the shapes of turtles or cylinders - earning it the name Monster City.Photo: China News Service

