Cross-Strait robot competition kicks off in Nanjing

Source:China News Service Published: 2019/7/5 21:50:45

Photo taken on July 5, 2019 shows robots competing at the Cross-strait robot competion in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. The competition was held with the involvement of 300 teams from middle schools, colleges and universities. Photo:China News Service


 

Photo taken on July 5, 2019 shows robots competing at the Cross-strait robot competion in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. The competition was held with the involvement of 300 teams from middle schools, colleges and universities. Photo:China News Service


 

Photo taken on July 5, 2019 shows robots competing at the Cross-strait robot competion in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. The competition was held with the involvement of 300 teams from middle schools, colleges and universities. Photo:China News Service


 

Photo taken on July 5, 2019 shows robots competing at the Cross-strait robot competion in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. The competition was held with the involvement of 300 teams from middle schools, colleges and universities. Photo:China News Service


 

Photo taken on July 5, 2019 shows robots competing at the Cross-strait robot competion in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. The competition was held with the involvement of 300 teams from middle schools, colleges and universities. Photo:China News Service


 

Photo taken on July 5, 2019 shows robots competing at the Cross-strait robot competion in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. The competition was held with the involvement of 300 teams from middle schools, colleges and universities. Photo:China News Service


 

RELATED ARTICLES:
Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus