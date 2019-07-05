People watch fireworks exploding during U.S. Independence Day celebration

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/7/5 22:11:35

People watch fireworks exploding over the East River during U.S. Independence Day celebration in New York, the United States, July 4, 2019. Photo:Xinhua


 

