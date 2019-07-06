Chinese president meets Bangladeshi PM

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday met with Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing.
Calling China and Bangladesh traditionally friendly neighbors, Xi said that consolidating and developing well the strategic partnership of cooperation between China and Bangladesh is not only in line with common interests of the two countries and two peoples, but also conducive to the prosperity and stability in Asia as well as the opening and cooperation of the world.
The two countries established strategic partnership of cooperation in 2016 during Xi's state visit to Bangladesh.
The elevation of bilateral ties has helped promote cooperation between the two countries to a new phase of fast development, inject impetus into the economic and social development in both countries, and bring more benefits to both peoples, said Xi.
He called on both countries to carry forward the traditional friendship and jointly promote cooperative and common development of two countries.
The two countries need to give full play to the role of political guidance of high-level exchanges, maintain exchanges between the two governments, legislatures and political parties, Xi said.
China appreciates Bangladesh's valuable support to China on issues concerning its core interests, and will as always firmly support Bangladesh's efforts in safeguarding sovereignty, exploring a development path suitable for its national condition and maintaining political and social stability, said Xi.
Noting that China and Bangladesh enjoy broad prospect of cooperation, Xi called on both sides to enhance cooperation in areas of trade, investment, production capacity, energy and electricity, transport, telecom, infrastructural construction and agriculture.
The two countries can also promote the construction of "digital Silk Road
," he said, noting that China is ready to enhance exchanges with Bangladesh on education, culture, youth and media.
China will continue its support for Bangladesh in the anti-terrorism and law-enforcement capacity construction, Xi said.
Congratulating the 98th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China and the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China this year, Hasina said China has scored remarkable achievements under the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era.
Bangladesh values the traditional friendship with China forged by the older generation of leaders of both countries, she said, pledging that Bangladesh firmly supports the one-China policy and appreciates China's long-term assistance.
She said her country hopes to have China's continuous support in its process of realizing the "Sonar Bangla" dream of national strength and prosperity proposed by Bangladesh's founding father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
Bangladesh expects to lift bilateral cooperation in areas of trade, investment, infrastructure, digital economy, climate change and anti-terrorism, Hasina said, adding the country is willing to actively take part in the Belt and Road
construction and the building of the Bangladesh-China-India-Myanmar Economic Corridor (BCIM EC).
Hasina is paying an official visit to China from July 3 to 5. Prior to the official visit, Hasina also attended the 13th Summer Davos
Forum in northeast China's Dalian.