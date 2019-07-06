Xi Focus-Commentary: Party, state institution reform paves way for future development

The Party and state institution reform launched in early 2018 has achieved expected results and paved the way for China's future reform measures and development.After more than one year was spent implementing the reform plan, China has efficiently overhauled numerous Party and state institutions, including inaugurating, merging and restructuring multiple ministries and government agencies.The reform tasks have been accomplished on the whole, strengthening the Party's leadership, the government's administrative capacity, the armed forces' combat capability and mass organizations' vitality.With over 80 central and state organs and affiliated units involved, the reform is the largest of its kind in the past four decades in terms of its scale and the entrenched interests it has taken on.The reform achievements have been made with the strong leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC).Since 2015, a CPC central leading group for deepening overall reform had conducted investigations and research on institution reform, making preparations for the reform plan.The reform plan was adopted at the third plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee held in February 2018. Since then the CPC has overseen reform implementation at both central and local levels, demonstrating the Party's determination to deepen the reform and its centralized and unified leadership.The reform has strengthened Party leadership. Central organs of the CPC have been given more management and coordination responsibilities, taking the lead in work of different areas.The National Supervisory Commission, for instance, was established in March 2018, as an important part of the reform plan. The new agency has integrated duties of anti-graft organs scattered across disciplinary, judicial and administrative departments to form a unified front under the leadership of the Party in the battle against corruption.The reform has also helped modernize China's system and capacity for governance and improve government efficiency. After the reform, the State Council, China's cabinet, had 15 fewer entities at ministerial or vice-ministerial levels.It has strengthened the government's roles in economic management, market supervision, social management, public service, and ecological and environmental protection.With a people-centered approach, the reform has enabled Party and state institutions to better serve the people. Many of the agencies, including the National Health Commission, the National Immigration Administration and the Ministry of Veterans Affairs, were formed to meet new or changing needs of the people.With reshaped Party and state institutions ready to serve the people and fulfill their roles, China's overall reform will have better institutional guarantees and the country's endeavor to achieve its two centenary goals will have more solid footing.