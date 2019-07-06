3 earthquakes detected off Canada's Pacific Ocean coast

Three earthquakes measuring between 4.5 and 5.6 magnitude were recorded off the coast of the Canadian province of British Columbia Friday morning, according to Earthquakes Canada.A tweet from Emergency Information of British Columbia said there is no tsunami threat to the province.The three quakes, classified as aftershocks to a Wednesday night quake of 5.8 magnitude, hit within minutes of each other to the south of Haida Gwaii Friday -- one at 5:51 a.m. local time, another 5:58 a.m. and the third at 6:02 a.m.The 5.8 magnitude quake was recorded in the Pacific Ocean off Canada's Vancouver Island Wednesday night.