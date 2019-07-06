3 earthquakes detected off Canada's Pacific Ocean coast

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/7/6 8:01:28
Three earthquakes measuring between 4.5 and 5.6 magnitude were recorded off the coast of the Canadian province of British Columbia Friday morning, according to Earthquakes Canada.

A tweet from Emergency Information of British Columbia said there is no tsunami threat to the province.

The three quakes, classified as aftershocks to a Wednesday night quake of 5.8 magnitude, hit within minutes of each other to the south of Haida Gwaii Friday -- one at 5:51 a.m. local time, another 5:58 a.m. and the third at 6:02 a.m.

The 5.8 magnitude quake was recorded in the Pacific Ocean off Canada's Vancouver Island Wednesday night.

