China claim two diving golds, one shooting silver at Universiade

The Chinese divers kept domination at Mostra d'Oltremare by winning two golds in mixed 3m synchronized springboard and men's synchronized platform while Chinese shooter Zhang Bowen won a silver in men's 10m pistol here on Friday at 2019 Napoli Universiade.The Chinese pair Hu Zijie/Wu Chunting won the first place in mixed 3m synchro by finishing 301.38. They are from different universities but have good coordination. Wu had won a silver in women's 1m springboard on Thursday and she told Xinhua she felt good to win another medal and was very happy to see the rewards of the hard training."Every dive is important," said Hu, "I was a bit dragging at the third dive but the following two attempts were well executed ."With an outstanding total score of 431.16, Cao Lizhi and Huang Zigan won the gold medal in men's 10m synchronized platform. They nailed their reverse 3-1/2 somersaults with a high score of 90.78 in their fourth dive, which ensured they stayed in the lead until the final round.The 20-year-old duo from Tianjin University of Sport told Xinhua that it was the their first international competition and they had teamed up only recently."When we fell behind during the competition we did not think too much but focused on the moves, The fourth dive soothed our nerves, which enabled us to continue to perform our best in the fifth and sixth rounds," said Huang, "and now we've become more confident."In shooting stadium, Chinese shooter Zhang Bowen, champion of 2015 ISSF World Cup Final in 50 meter pistol, claimed a silver in men's 10 meter pistol by finishing 238.5. The gold winner of 50 meter pistol of 2015 Kwangju Universiade Park Daehun from South Korea finished 243.8 to grab the title of competition on Friday.Zhang told Xinhua that he felt a bit tired for there've been too many competitions these days and he hasn't caught a moment to rest.Wang Weidong, coach of the Chinese shooting team, believed that Zhang was not at his best and it was a satisfying result to win a silver."He had just finished the competition in China and met some troubles of the luggage delay," added Wang, "the packages for training did not arrived in time and he did not have enough time to prepare. The result is much better than I thought."The Chinese basketball teams suffered both defeats for men and women. The men's team was smashed with 40 points deficit by Finland 105-65 and the women's team lost to Australia 90-84.The Chinese women's volleyball team lost to Brazil 3-0 at the first encounter. Elsewhere in the water polo pool, China was edged by host Italy 11-10.China is standing third in the medal table Friday with 5 golds and 2 silvers at Napoli while Japan sat on the top and United States followed the second.