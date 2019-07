RELATED ARTICLES: Russian fighter intercepts US reconnaissance plane over Black Sea

Two people were killed Friday after a boat carrying 43 people capsized in the Black Sea near the resort town of Dzhubga in south Russia's Krasnodar Territory, local media reported.The survivors were taken ashore and did not need hospitalization, according to Sputnik and TASS news agencies.The director of the Dzhubga beach, Andrei Andreyev, told Sputnik that the boat could have been overloaded. The owner of the vessel has been detained, TASS said.