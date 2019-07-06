152 illegal immigrants voluntarily deported from Libya

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) announced on Friday that 152 illegal immigrants were voluntarily deported from Libya to Mali."152 migrants returned safely from Libya to Mali with the assistance of IOM Libya's VHR (Humanitarian Voluntary Return), and with support from the EU Trust Fund," WHO said.The IOM is running a voluntary return program with an aim to arrange the return of illegal immigrants stranded in Libya to their countries of origin.An immigrants reception center in east of the capital Tripoli was attacked later on Tuesday, killing 53 people and injuring more than 130 others.The government accused the rival army of carrying out the attack, which the army strongly denied and in return accused the government of it.Libya's Interior Minister Fat'hi Bashagha on Thursday said the government is considering closing all reception centers of illegal immigrants in the country for security reasons following the deadly attack.Migrant shelters in Libya are crowded with thousands of migrants who have been rescued at sea or arrested by Libyan security services.