Cizhu town in SW China develops alpine blueberry industry to improve people's income

A tourist buys blueberries through mobile payment at a blueberry planting base at Damianpo Village of Cizhu Town in Yubei District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, July 5, 2019. The town's over 1,600 mu (about 107 hectares) alpine blueberry enters its optimal picking period. Depending on its natural advantages, Cizhu town has encouraged developing alpine blueberry industry as a way to improve local people's income. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

A staff member packs blueberries at a blueberry planting base at Damianpo Village of Cizhu Town in Yubei District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, July 5, 2019. The town's over 1,600 mu (about 107 hectares) alpine blueberry enters its optimal picking period. Depending on its natural advantages, Cizhu town has encouraged developing alpine blueberry industry as a way to improve local people's income. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

A vendor loads packed blueberries at a blueberry planting base at Damianpo Village of Cizhu Town in Yubei District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, July 5, 2019. The town's over 1,600 mu (about 107 hectares) alpine blueberry enters its optimal picking period. Depending on its natural advantages, Cizhu town has encouraged developing alpine blueberry industry as a way to improve local people's income. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

Aerial photo shows villagers picking blueberries at a blueberry planting base at Damianpo Village of Cizhu Town in Yubei District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, July 5, 2019. The town's over 1,600 mu (about 107 hectares) alpine blueberry enters its optimal picking period. Depending on its natural advantages, Cizhu town has encouraged developing alpine blueberry industry as a way to improve local people's income. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

Villagers show newly-picked blueberries at a blueberry planting base at Damianpo Village of Cizhu Town in Yubei District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, July 5, 2019. The town's over 1,600 mu (about 107 hectares) alpine blueberry enters its optimal picking period. Depending on its natural advantages, Cizhu town has encouraged developing alpine blueberry industry as a way to improve local people's income. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

Villagers pick blueberries at a blueberry planting base at Damianpo Village of Cizhu Town in Yubei District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, July 5, 2019. The town's over 1,600 mu (about 107 hectares) alpine blueberry enters its optimal picking period. Depending on its natural advantages, Cizhu town has encouraged developing alpine blueberry industry as a way to improve local people's income. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)