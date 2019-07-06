Venezuela marks 208th anniversary of independence

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/7/6 16:51:45

People take part in a celebration for the Independence Day in Caracas, Venezuela, July 5, 2019. Various activities were held to celebrate Venezuela's 208th anniversary of independence on Friday.Photo:Xinhua


 

People perform during a celebration for the Independence Day of Venezuela in Caracas, Venezuela, July 5, 2019. Various activities were held to celebrate Venezuela's 208th anniversary of independence on Friday.Photo:Xinhua


 

People perform during a celebration for the Independence Day of Venezuela in Caracas, Venezuela, July 5, 2019. Various activities were held to celebrate Venezuela's 208th anniversary of independence on Friday.Photo:Xinhua


 
 

